videos

Watch Next

Videos

Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Advani buy swanky cars worth a whopping amount [Watch Now]

Videos

Urfi Javed spices up a dull day with her 'Garden of Eve' avatar – Watch video

Trailers

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise is back to his daredevil ways but the train stunt will remind you of MI 1

Videos

Dhaakad: No audience for Kangana Ranaut starrer; shows of the film replaced with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Nysa Devgan looks unrecognisable in pink bodycon dress with minimalistic jewelry at Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London

Nysa Devgan Bold and Sexy Look: Nysa Devgan is always in the limelight because of her bold dresses. Recently she shared photos wearing a pink bold dress. Nysa Devgan surprised her fans as she attended Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 24, 2022 1:27 PM IST

Nysa Devgan Bold and Sexy Look: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is always in the limelight because of her bold dresses. Recently she shared photos wearing a pink bold dress. Nysa Devgan surprised her fans as she attended Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London. Nysa looked glamorous in pink bodycon gown and completed her look with minimalistic jewelry. Nysa recently was spotted with her friends. As soon as Nysa Devgan shared these pictures, they came into everyone's eyes. Nysa is seen wearing a pink coloured gown and she was looking bold and sexy. This dress of Nysa is quite tight and quite simple. But giving it the deep neck of the bold look dress.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all