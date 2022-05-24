Nysa Devgan looks unrecognisable in pink bodycon dress with minimalistic jewelry at Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London

Nysa Devgan Bold and Sexy Look: Nysa Devgan is always in the limelight because of her bold dresses. Recently she shared photos wearing a pink bold dress. Nysa Devgan surprised her fans as she attended Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London.

Nysa Devgan Bold and Sexy Look: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is always in the limelight because of her bold dresses. Recently she shared photos wearing a pink bold dress. Nysa Devgan surprised her fans as she attended Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London. Nysa looked glamorous in pink bodycon gown and completed her look with minimalistic jewelry. Nysa recently was spotted with her friends. As soon as Nysa Devgan shared these pictures, they came into everyone's eyes. Nysa is seen wearing a pink coloured gown and she was looking bold and sexy. This dress of Nysa is quite tight and quite simple. But giving it the deep neck of the bold look dress.