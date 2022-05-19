videos

Watch Next

Videos

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt comment on India hosting Cannes one day will make every Indian proud

Hollywood

BTS: Jin performing Garba on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's song is the must-watch video today, check videos of other members

Videos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: Unknow facts about the Laxman Lopez actor that'll blow your mind

Videos

Cannes 2022: TV divas Helly Shah and Hina Khan GLAM up the red carpet with their stunning looks – Must Watch

Official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Anand announced; fans want Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead

Anand Remake: The legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to get a remake. The movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Instagram to made this announcement today i.e. 19th May 2022. To know more about it please watch video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 19, 2022 6:01 PM IST

Anand Remake: NC Sippy’s Grandson Sameer Raj Sippy made an announcement that the iconic film 'Anand' is set to be remade. The fans will be glad to know that the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to get a remake. The movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Instagram to made this announcement today i.e. 19th May 2022. Producer Sameer Raj Sippy feels that stories like these needs to be narrated to the new generation. If we talk about fans reaction one of the fans wrote “Only one actor can make it happen. Ranbir Kapoor..no one else, and probable director can be Anurag Basu..” Watch the full video and know everything about it.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all