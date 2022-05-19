Official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Anand announced; fans want Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead

Anand Remake: The legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to get a remake. The movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Instagram to made this announcement today i.e. 19th May 2022. To know more about it please watch video.

Anand Remake: NC Sippy’s Grandson Sameer Raj Sippy made an announcement that the iconic film 'Anand' is set to be remade. The fans will be glad to know that the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to get a remake. The movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Instagram to made this announcement today i.e. 19th May 2022. Producer Sameer Raj Sippy feels that stories like these needs to be narrated to the new generation. If we talk about fans reaction one of the fans wrote “Only one actor can make it happen. Ranbir Kapoor..no one else, and probable director can be Anurag Basu..” Watch the full video and know everything about it.