Before becoming a renowned Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar started his career as a lightman, working behind the scenes on film sets. Watch the video to know more.

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar started his journey in the film industry as a light boy, working behind the scenes on film sets. It was during this time that he had the privilege of receiving guidance and support from the legendary Govinda. With Govinda's mentorship and Akshay Kumar's determination and talent, he eventually made his way to the forefront and became a beloved hero in Bollywood. It's truly inspiring to see how Akshay Kumar's journey from being a light boy to a successful actor unfolded. Akshay’s film OMG 2 released recently and has been impressing one and all. Speaking about it in a previous interview, Akshay said, “Before becoming an actor I worked as a light man with a photographer. I had clicked a lot of pictures of actors as a light boy, I had clicked Govinda sahab's photo also. I still remember how when he was seeing his picture (that I had clicked) and he happened to look at me and told me 'beta tu hero kyun nahi ban jaataa, hero lagta hai tu and I was like 'kyun mazaak kar rahe ho.” Watch the video to know more.