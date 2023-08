Anupam Kher reviewed the Akshay Kumar, Panakj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer film ."Very important film for youth and parents " Anupam Kher heaps praises on OMG 2. Watch Video.

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie new OMG 2 continues to make money a week after its release. The love for OMG 2 is not dying down. After enjoying Gadar 2, the veteran actor went to watch Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 with his mother Dulari in a packed cinema hall. After watching the film, Anupam recorded a video of the audience walking out from the hall with a glimpse of his adorable mother. Anupam also penned his experience of watching OMG 2 in his Tweet and stated that the movie was watched by parents with their teenage kids. The movie has been certified Adults Only, so it was quite a surprise to see that Kher mentioned parents watching the movie with their children. On Twitter, he wrote, "Just finished watching #OMG2". Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! . Watch the video to know what the actor has to say about the film.