OMG 2 Controversy: In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster "OMG - Oh My God!" is embroiled in a heated controversy. Reports suggest that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recommended altering Akshay Kumar's iconic portrayal of Lord Shiva in "OMG 2." The original film, released several years ago, garnered immense praise for its thought-provoking storyline and Akshay Kumar's remarkable performance as the modern-day Lord Shiva. However, with "OMG 2" in the works, the CBFC's suggestion to replace Lord Shiva's character with a different mythological figure has raised eyebrows among fans and cinephiles alike. The CBFC's decision has sparked debates within the film industry and among audiences about artistic freedom and the portrayal of religious figures on the big screen. Some argue that altering Lord Shiva's character could dilute the essence of the film's message, which focused on questioning religious practices and embracing spirituality beyond conventions. As the controversy gains momentum, the production team of "OMG 2" has remained tight-lipped about the proposed changes, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official statement. The film's director, Anees Bazmee, has hinted at a few surprises in the storyline, fueling speculation further. For now, the fate of Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva and the potential introduction of a new character in "OMG 2" remains uncertain. As discussions continue to unfold, the movie's release date could face delays until the matter is resolved with the CBFC.