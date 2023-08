OMG 2 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam open about the film’s tough journey leading up to the release

OMG 2 has been in the news for a long time now. The film released on August 11 and Pankaj Tripathi gives three reasons why the film should be watched.

August 13, 2023

OMG 2 Exclusive: OMG 2 has released on August 11. The film has been in the news for a long time now. It did not have an easy journey to the theatres. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Pankaj Tripathi revealed why the topic of their film is important. He shared, “Topic important hai islye lagta hai ki sabko ye dekhna chahiye. Jaruri hai ye. Internet aa gaya hai digital hai, har bacche ke haath mein mobile aur na jane kya kya aur sare sansar ka access uske paas hai.Sabhi information, pura internet mein duniya bhari padi hai jo kehti hai pani khane se pehle piyo, baad mein piyo, kuch kehte hai bich piyo. Koi pani kaise piye ye proper education dega? Toh ek behtar nagrik banenge toh hi behtar society banegi, aur behtar society hogi toh behtar desh hoga, majbut desh hoga. Toh yahi ye kahani kehti hai ki hamare bacho ke jo samasya hai unko address hona chahiye.