OMG 2: The much anticipated promotional blitz for the upcoming movie "OMG 2" starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi took center stage. The duo, known for their exceptional acting prowess, embarked on a whirlwind tour that left fans and media alike in awe. Throughout the event Yami and Pankaj's synergy was palpable. Their shared laughter, inside jokes, and genuine camaraderie painted a picture of two individuals who had not only crafted a remarkable film but had also developed a deep friendship along the way. The city was left buzzing long after the event ended, with fans eagerly counting down the days until the film's release. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam had won hearts with their energy and look. Yami was dressed in a floral saree whereas Pankaj in casual outfit pairing it with the white jacket. The film will be released in theatres on 11th August,2023.