OMG 2 is a thought-provoking and socially relevant film that tackles important issues with humor and heart. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar posted the trailer for his forthcoming movie OMG 2 on social media on Tuesday. The over one-minute-long teaser opens with narration and proceeds onto give audiences a glance into the first OMG movie - OMG-- Oh My God! - which debuted in 2012. At the start of the movie, the narrator states: "Humans demonstrate the existence of God by either believing in him or not. However, God never shows favouritism to any of the creatures he made. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar appears as Lord Shiva's Earthly manifestation, or avatar, who has come to guard his follower Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, from all the challenges in the latter's life. "Have faith," Kumar remarked while posting the movie's teaser to Twitter. Overall, OMG 2 is a film that will make you laugh, cry, and think about the world we live in. It's a powerful reminder of the importance of compassion, empathy, and social justice, and Akshay Kumar's performance is a testament to his incredible talent as an actor.