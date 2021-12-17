videos

OMG! Allu Arjun teases Rashmika Mandanna and calls her " Crushmika": Pushpa Trailer Launch

Satakshi Singh   |    December 17, 2021 5:15 PM IST

Pushpa Trailer Launch: The trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa has finally been launched. It is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to release on 17th December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. In this press conference, you will be seen answering queries from media by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

