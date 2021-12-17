OMG! Allu Arjun teases Rashmika Mandanna and calls her " Crushmika": Pushpa Trailer Launch

The film is scheduled to release on 17th December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. In this press conference, you will be seen answering queries from media by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Satakshi Singh | December 17, 2021 5:15 PM IST