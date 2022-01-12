OMG! Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Breakup: After 4 Years the duo have parted ways, Let's check out the full story

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora break up after dating for 4 years, after the breakup She has totally gone into isolation

Arjun-Malaika breakup : Bollywood Hot and sexy couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have decided to part ways with each other. According to the report, Malaika having a really bad time. She locked herself in her house. We all know, Arjun and Malika often make headlines because of their relationship status. Malaika is extremely unhappy after breaking up with Arjun and has decided to stay away from the world for some time to fix herself. Watch video.