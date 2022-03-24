videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Sorry fans, NO pictures or videos from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding; VicKat to follow DeepVeer and Virushka

Videos

Vicky Kaushal Rents An Apartment To Settle In With Katrina Kaif Post Marraige, Pays Whopping Amount As Rent And Security: Watch Video

OMG! Bollywood's popular couple Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif were seen walking hand-in-hand post family dinner in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif looked chic in a denim skirt and the denim shirt for the dinner, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 24, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Spotted: Bollywood's most talked-about couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently snapped with family, outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal, and father Shyam Kaushal along with Katrina's mother Suzzane Turquotte. Newlywed Katrina Kaif was looking extremely beautiful in a denim shirt and skirt. Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in a black shirt and trousers. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand. Watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all