Watch Out: Once again we are back with our very special segment where you can see the recent spottings of your favorite celebrities. Today we have the Dabangg girl of Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Yami Gautam, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandez on our list. Sunny Leone is looking pretty in a green satin saree, while Randeep Hooda snapped at the airport. watch the video now.