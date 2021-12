Urfi Javed stepped out wearing a collar, front cut-out satin white crop top. She paired that with a pink satin side slit skirt.

Urfi Javed: Once again Urfi Javed has grabbed the limelight because of her fashion sense. She stepped out wearing a collar, front cut-out satin white crop top. Urfi paired that with a pink satin side slit skirt. She completed that look with a beige- colored high heels, minimal makeup, and a silver locket. Watch the video to know more.