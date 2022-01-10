OMG What ! Did you know Hrithik - Katrina On screen kiss actually lasted for how many minutes? Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    January 10, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, known as the Greek God of the industry in Bollywood, turned 48 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you a surprising thing related to his film. Remember Hrithik Roshan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Without a doubt, Hrithik Roshan stunned people with his stellar performance in the film, but he grabbed the limelight for his lip kiss with actress Katrina Kaif. But do you know that that the kissing scene in the film was cut and shortened? Watch video.

