OMG What ! Did you know Hrithik - Katrina On screen kiss actually lasted for how many minutes? Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special

Hrithik Roshan stunned people with his stellar performance in the film, but he grabbed the limelight for his lip kiss with actress Katrina Kaif. But do you know that that the kissing scene in the film was cut and shortened?

Satakshi Singh | January 10, 2022 12:13 PM IST