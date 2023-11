Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has continuously been grabbing all the headlines for the last few days. For the unversed, Orry ...

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has continuously been grabbing all the headlines for the last few days. For the unversed, Orry is well known for his friendship with Bollywood celebrities. From posting photos with the celebs and striking eye-catching poses to penning down some seemingly weird captions, Orry has become the talk of the town. However, at first, not many details about the famous influencer were available online, but later, he opened up about the same and enlightened his fans with a few details about his life.Apart from his friendship with Bollywood celebrities, Orhan Awatramani has grabbed the limelight for a lot of reasons, including his fashion regimen, lavish lifestyle, and much more. Moreover, it's his phone case collection that has left people drooling.Recently Orry was spotted at an event where he was seen flaunting his new and unique phone case.Apart from his phone case his cool look also grabbed everyones attention. Orry was last seen in bigg boss 17 house as a guest where he made some amazing bonds with the housemates .