O’Romeo controversy to Mrunal–Dhanush wedding rumours: What’s creating the buzz?

The episode of Kya Baat Kar Rahe Ho takes a look at some of the biggest things in the entertainment world. We chat about controversies, rumours and much more that has taken over social media. The conversation begins with the O’Romeo controversy, which analyses what exactly went wrong, why it has received massive backlash online, and how netizens and industry voices reacted to it. This episode looks at the speed with which an incident can spiral in today’s world and the huge impact it can have on creative projects. After this, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s wedding rumours will also go viral. In episodes one and two from social media speculation to insider gossip, we delve into what fans are saying, how the rumours got started, and whether here is any truth to it or it is just the internet doing its thing. Watch the video to know more.