videos

Watch Next

Videos

SRK to Aamir Khan: Bollywood actors who are all set to make a comeback this year, Watch full list

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty indulges in fun rapid fire round, reveals her favorite make-up product and whom she liked the most in BB 15, Watch

Videos

Exclusive: Shamita Shetty opened up on Bigg Boss 15 journey and whether she will be in touch with Tejasswi Prakash or not after she called her 'Aunty'

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Zaheer Iqbal reveals how he became an actor; Watch

Oscars 202 adds 'Fan Favorite' category to vote for your favorite films, Here's how you can do it - Watch

Fans can use hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and can vote for any film that got released in 2021. The film with the maximum number of vote will win and the winner will be announced during Oscars 2022.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 16, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Oscars 2022 Announces 'Fan-Favorite' Category : Oscars 2022 just introduced a new category at this years Oscars i.e. the Fan-Favorite film category. This will allow fans to vote for their favorite film of the year on Twitter, even it it is not nominated. Fans can use hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and can vote for any film that got released in 2021. The film with the maximum number of vote will win and the winner will be announced during Oscars 2022. Watch this video to know more in detail about this new addition made by Oscars.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all