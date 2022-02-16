Oscars 202 adds 'Fan Favorite' category to vote for your favorite films, Here's how you can do it - Watch

Fans can use hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and can vote for any film that got released in 2021. The film with the maximum number of vote will win and the winner will be announced during Oscars 2022.

Oscars 2022 Announces 'Fan-Favorite' Category : Oscars 2022 just introduced a new category at this years Oscars i.e. the Fan-Favorite film category. This will allow fans to vote for their favorite film of the year on Twitter, even it it is not nominated. Fans can use hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and can vote for any film that got released in 2021. The film with the maximum number of vote will win and the winner will be announced during Oscars 2022. Watch this video to know more in detail about this new addition made by Oscars.