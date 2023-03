Deepika Padukone, the popular Indian actress, has announced that she will be among the presenters at the 95th Oscars. This news has brought a great sense of pride and excitement to India. Watch Videos.

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, the popular Indian actress, has announced that she will be among the presenters at the 95th Oscars. This news has brought a great sense of pride and excitement to India, as Deepika has become the latest Indian celebrity to be associated with the Oscars. The actress shared the news with her fans on social media, along with the names of all the other presenters who will be joining her on stage. Deepika joins a long list of Hollywood celebrities who will be presenting at the event, including Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan. This announcement has created a buzz in the entertainment world, and fans are eagerly waiting for the big day to see their favorite stars on stage.