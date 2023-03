Indian actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a grand entrance at the Oscars 2023 red carpet, donning traditional Indian wear. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet as a presenter alongside other Hollywood celebrities. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Oscars 2023: Indian actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a grand entrance at the Oscars 2023 red carpet, donning traditional Indian wear. Jr NTR wore a dark outfit with a tiger motif while Ram Charan's bandhgala paid homage to freedom fighters of the past. Both actors looked stunning and confident, showcasing Indian fashion on an international platform. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet as a presenter alongside other Hollywood celebrities. Her presence at the Oscars is a testament to the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage. Indian cinema continues to break barriers and make its mark on the world stage. Watch Entertainment Videos.