India's The Elephant Whisperers has won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga expressed their excitement after the win. Watch Entertainment Videos

Oscars 2023: India has cause for celebration as The Elephant Whisperer, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, has won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. The film is Gonsalves' directorial debut and was produced under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary tells the story of a man who has dedicated his life to rescuing and rehabilitating captive elephants in India. The filmmakers expressed their excitement and gratitude upon winning the prestigious award, thanking the Academy and their supporters. The Elephant Whisperer's win at the Oscars is a triumph for Indian cinema and a testament to the power of storytelling.