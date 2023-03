The 95th Academy Awards have been a historic moment for India as the country bagged its first Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film Category' for 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Watch Entertainment News

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards have been a historic moment for India as the country bagged its first Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film Category' for 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The documentary is a result of the hard work put in by Guneet Monga and her team, and the whole country is proud of their achievement. Although 'All That Breathes' did not win the Best Documentary Feature Film award, the team can still take pride in being nominated alongside some of the best documentaries of the year.