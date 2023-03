Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actor, has congratulated the team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the Oscars. Watch Entertainment News.

Jaya Bachchan on RRR Oscar Win: Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actor, has congratulated the team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the Oscars. However, she also responded to the South vs North debate that emerged following the wins. Some regional political party leaders appropriated both films as belonging to the South film industry. Bachchan emphasized that it doesn't matter whether the films were made in the North or the South, as they are both Indian. This sentiment was echoed by the Rajya Sabha, which congratulated the makers of both films for their victories. Bachchan's message highlights the unity in diversity that prevails in India's film industry.