The highly popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the upcoming film RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on March 12. Check out which actor will perform. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Oscars 2023: The highly popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the upcoming film RRR will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on March 12. The Academy has confirmed that the song, which has been nominated for an Oscar, will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. This will be the first time that the two singers will perform at the prestigious event. While there is no official word on whether the film's stars, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, will join them on stage, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if they make an appearance at the ceremony. Watch Entertainment Videos.