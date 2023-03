View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

It is a big day for , Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and team RRR as the song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar. At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. The stars walked the Champagne carpet of Oscars 2023 and gave a thunderous cheer as Naatu Naatu won. They also did many interviews. Jr NTR's accent has become the hot topic of discussion. In a video from Oscars 2023, Jr NTR is explaining why there is a tiger on his kurta but all that netizens could notice is his 'American' accent. Once again he got mocked with a few saying that he has a fake accent. A comment on the video read, "Why is he faking the accent?" However, many of his fans jumped out in defense stating that they love how the star is representing India on the global stage. There are many who are actually loving his accent. Check out the reactions below:

Well, there's nothing wrong with having an accent, hai na? Accent or no, he is loved by all. Jr NTR nailed it and did team RRR. Congratulations to all.