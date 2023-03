The 95th Academy Awards saw Everything Everywhere All at Once win multiple awards, while India celebrated with Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperer winning Best Documentary Shorts. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Oscars 2023 Winners Full List: The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was a momentous occasion for both Hollywood and India. Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi comedy directed by the Daniels, swept multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, among others. Meanwhile, India also made a mark with RRR’s hit song "Naatu Naatu" winning the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whisperer taking home the Best Documentary Shorts award. Unfortunately, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature Film segment. Overall, it was a night of triumph and recognition for outstanding achievements in the film industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.