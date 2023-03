Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and RRR celebrate Naatu Naatu's win at SS Rajamouli's LA house [Watch Video]

It's a moment that every movie lover dreams of - winning an Oscar! And the RRR team just did that with their amazing original song "Naatu Naatu." The celebrations that followed were epic and we got a sneak peek thanks to Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's Instagram. Check out the full details here.

Pratibha Katariya | March 14, 2023 2:51 PM IST