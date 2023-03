World Renowned Celebrity news Outlet Vanity Fair Video on #RamCharan prep for #Oscar Event The INDIANNESS

The BHARAT Proud Fan of you @AlwaysRamCharan ?? pic.twitter.com/TPbO8wkBY8 — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) March 13, 2023

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni looked great on the red carpet. The superstar who was present for RRR wore a black sherwani from Shantanu and Nikhil. He was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. On the other hand, Upasana Kamineni wore a saree made in Hyderabad. She teamed it with jewels from Bina Goenka. Vanity Fair did the get ready with me session with the couple. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have a small portable temple that they carry with them everywhere. We can see them praying. But the cutest clip has to be of Ram Charan filling his wife's hair with spray so that it stays fixed.