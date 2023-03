The 95th Academy Awards saw a moment of pride for Indian cinema as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song award. Keeravani's heartfelt acceptance speech struck a chord with the audience as he expressed his gratitude and shared his childhood memories of listening to the carpenters. Watch Entertainment Videos.

RRR Naatu Naatu Wins The Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards saw a moment of pride for Indian cinema as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song award. The songwriter Chandrabose and music director MM Keeravani were the recipients of this prestigious award. Keeravani's heartfelt acceptance speech struck a chord with the audience as he expressed his gratitude and shared his childhood memories of listening to the carpenters. He dedicated the award to his family, Rajamouli, and India. The presence of singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, along with the director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, added to the celebratory atmosphere of the event. The award is a testament to the growing global recognition of Indian cinema.