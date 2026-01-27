Padma Awards 2026: R. Madhavan, Alka Yagnik, and others react to the historic win [Video]

The Padma Awards 2026 celebrated excellence across arts, cinema, and public service. R. Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, while veteran actor Dharmendra received the Padma Vibhushan for his lifetime achievements. Watch the video to know more.

Padma Awards 2026 reveals India’s finest talent from cinema, arts, literature, and public service whose efforts have created a greater social impact. One of the winners was R. Madhavan was awarded the Padma Shri for his work in Indian films. This reflects his overall versatility as an actor and his influence on contemporary cinema. Bollywood stalwart Dharmendra has won the Padma Vibhushan award for his ongoing contributions, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. Madhavan was overwhelmed and said that receiving the honour was “beyond our wildest dreams.” He dedicated it to his family, mentors and fans who stood by him. Hema Malini, the actress wife of late actor Dharmendra while praising the award stated it is a well-deserved one for Dharmendra’s dedication towards cinema for decades.The Padma Awards 2026 continues to inspire younger generations of artists in their engagement with culture. The audience is reminded of dedication, talent, and passion through their achievements which has shaped Indian culture and cinema. The shouts, reactions, and messages prove how big the award is.