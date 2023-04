Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani were mobbed by paparazzi and fans at the Mumbai airport. Raveena intervened when a man pushed Rasha aside for a selfie. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Raveena Tandon Wins Padma Shri: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently returned from Delhi after receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award. She was accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani on the trip. However, upon their arrival at Mumbai airport, they were greeted by a swarm of paparazzi and fans eager to capture a glimpse of the actress and her daughter. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a man can be seen pushing Rasha aside in an attempt to get a picture with Raveena. A composed Raveena intervened and requested the man to be careful and not push children for selfies.