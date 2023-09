From OMG 2 to Mission Mangal, check out 5 epic films of Akshay Kumar that created a huge social impact. Watch the video to know more.

Akshay Kumar has been a part of some truly epic films that have made a huge social impact. From the laughter-filled OMG - Oh My God! to the inspiring Mission Mangal, his movies have touched hearts and sparked important conversations. OMG - Oh My God! shook the audience with its thought-provoking take on blind faith and religious practices. It encouraged people to question and challenge societal norms in a lighthearted yet impactful way. Another gem is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which shed light on the issue of sanitation and the importance of proper hygiene, especially in rural areas. Padman, based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, raised awareness about menstrual hygiene and broke taboos surrounding menstruation. This film sparked conversations and inspired many to work towards a more inclusive society.Laxmii, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, aimed to spread awareness about the transgender community and their struggles. It brought attention to the need for acceptance and equal rights. These films not only entertained us but also left a lasting impact on society.