Pakistani actress Mahira Khan walks the aisle in a beautiful white lehenga. Husband Salim Karim sheds happy tears and hugs the diva on their wedding day.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan left her fans surprised with her intimate wedding with businessman Salim Karim. The Raees actress was seen walking the aisle in a beautiful while lehenga, and she looked every bit stunning. Looking at her in her bridal attire, her would-be husband Salim got extremely emotional and teary-eyed. Mahira too was seen shedding tears, and this video of the newlywed will make you believe in love all over again. Mahira and Salim were reportedly in a relationship for a long time, and they decided to get married a few months ago, amusing friends and family, and her wedding was no less than a fairy tale.