Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan's show Zindagi Gulzar Hai is back on TV – here's where and how you can watch it

Fawad Khan: Pakistan's TV shows are coming to entertain once again in India. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will once again entertain people with their unique love stories. Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai has now started streaming on the channel Zindagi. Let us tell you that the pair of Sanam Saeed and Fawad has got a lot of love from the audience, not just this the serial has given both of them a different identity in the whole world. Not only this, Let us tell you that many more Pakistani dramas are going to be seen on the channel. Reportedly, the channel will not only watch Pakistani dramas, but also some Bollywood movies. For more information watch the video now.