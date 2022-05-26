videos

Watch Next

Videos

Karan Johar Birthday Special: Koffee With Karan to Bigg Boss OTT, here's a list of reality shows the filmmaker has been a part of

Videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben to re-enter the show? Check the truth

Videos

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring in a satin side slit gown [Watch video]

Videos

Prithviraj to Padmaavat, list of movies that came under the radar of Karni Sena [Watch Video]

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan's show Zindagi Gulzar Hai is back on TV – here's where and how you can watch it

The very popular Pakistani couple Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's famous show Zindagi Gulzar Hai is finally back on Indian television. Watch the video to know the full details.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 26, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Fawad Khan: Pakistan's TV shows are coming to entertain once again in India. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will once again entertain people with their unique love stories. Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai has now started streaming on the channel Zindagi. Let us tell you that the pair of Sanam Saeed and Fawad has got a lot of love from the audience, not just this the serial has given both of them a different identity in the whole world. Not only this, Let us tell you that many more Pakistani dramas are going to be seen on the channel. Reportedly, the channel will not only watch Pakistani dramas, but also some Bollywood movies. For more information watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all