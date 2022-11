Sonu Nigam, Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan, Smriti Mandhana, Legendary singers Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik and others attended the Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding reception. Watch Video.

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding reception: Music composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal married each other. They hosted a wedding reception on November 6. Sonu Nigam, Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan with his wife Shweta, Smriti Mandhana, legendary singers Udit Narayan and Armaan Malik, and others attended the big wedding reception. Everyone arrived in their best traditional attire at the venue. The coupe looked stunning together. Palak Muchhal has sung many memorable songs like Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Aashiqui 2, and Baaghi 2. In this video, let's watch which other celebrities attended the wedding reception. Watch Video.