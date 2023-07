Ibrahim Ai Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, have been linked for a long time now. The photographs have sparked further speculation among fans and the media.

Ibrahim Ai Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, have been linked for a long time now. Speculations have been rife for long that Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan. In recent sightings, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were photographed returning from a vacation in Goa. The siblings were seen together, with Palak Tiwari also captured in the vicinity. The photographs have sparked further speculation among fans and the media.