Who does not know Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. The actress has entered the industry with Salman Khan's film. Before stepping into acting career, Palak Tiwari was known for her looks. Palak Tiwari is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her videos and pictures with people. The actress has a good fan following on social media. Not only this, he has also been seen in popular songs. Palak Tiwari has recently been spotted where she is seen in a multicolored top. Seeing the actress, a crowd of people have gathered to see her. The actress has taken a selfie with the fans. For more information please watch the video