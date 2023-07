Recently, Palak Tiwari turned showstopper for Calvin Klein, however, internet users mercilessly trolled the actress for her ramp walk at the event. Palak has grown up in the public eye due to her mother's fame in the Indian television industry.

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular Indian television actress Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. She was born on October 8, 2000, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Recently, Palak Tiwari turned showstopper for Calvin Klein, however, internet users mercilessly trolled the actress for her ramp walk at the event. Palak has grown up in the public eye due to her mother's fame in the Indian television industry. She has often accompanied her mother to events and award shows. Palak has always been interested in acting and has been trained in the craft since a young age .Palak made her acting debut in 2021 with the film "Quickie," a romantic comedy produced by filmmaker Karan Johar.