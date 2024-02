Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari snapped in a yellow ruffled dress. The actress looks gorgeous.

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's name is included in the list of beautiful star kids of the industry. Palak Tiwari was seen in an important role in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Not only this, Palak Tiwari made her on-screen debut with Hardy Sandhu's music video Bijli Bijli. He got a different identity from this music video. The actress is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. Palak Tiwari was recently spotted in Mumbai. The actress was looking very beautiful in yellow dress. Not only this, she also posed for photographs with people. Palak Tiwari is an Indian actress and is currently 23 years old. Palak Tiwari often remains in the headlines for her fashion sense. Watch the video for more information.