Gullak director Palash Vaswani on breaking Bollywood stereotypes: Palash Vaswani, the director of the popular show Gullak, recently spoke about the show's simplicity and middle-class representation in Indian cinema in an interview with India.com. Vaswani expressed his belief that Gullak caters to a section of the audience that appreciates reality and relatability in storytelling. He also discussed the process of creating the show and shared insights into what Gullak represents. The show, which has garnered a special place in the hearts of its viewers, has been praised for its authenticity and portrayal of everyday life in a middle-class Indian family.