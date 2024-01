Popular Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has given many big films to the industry. People were impressed not only by the ...

Popular Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has given many big films to the industry. People were impressed not only by the acting of the actress but also by her beauty. Even today the actress competes with the actresses of the new era. New Year has arrived and actress Madhuri Dixit has been spotted at Siddhivinak Temple with her family. The actress has reached there to seek blessings. Not only this, the actress has also given a media byte and in the video she can be seen offering prayers. Let us tell you that the actress's new movie Panchak is going to be released soon. Panchak is a Marathi movie. Well, there are many Bollywood celebs who have been seen coming to Siddhivinak temple to take blessings before or after the release of their movie. Let us tell you that Madhuri Dixit often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. For more information please watch the video.