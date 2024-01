Jeetu Bhaiya, aka Jitendra Kumar, is such a talented actor. He rose to fame with his brilliant portrayal of the ...

Jeetu Bhaiya, aka Jitendra Kumar, is such a talented actor. He rose to fame with his brilliant portrayal of the lovable and relatable character Jeetu Bhaiya in the web series "Kota Factory." His performance in the show was simply outstanding and resonated with audiences of all ages. With his impeccable comic timing and natural acting skills, Jitendra Kumar has won the hearts of millions. He has also been a part of other popular web series and films, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Jeetu Bhaiya's character has become an iconic figure, and fans just can't get enough of him. Born in Khairtal, Rajasthan this 32 year old actor is an alumni of IIT Kharagpur where he did his degree in civil engineering before switching his career to become an actor. He always had a knack for the performing arts and has taken part in a number of acts and plays while studying at IIT. Watch the video to know more.