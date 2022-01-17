Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away: From ‘Kaahe Chhed’ to ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’, Bollywood hit songs that were choreographed by Legendary Kathak dancer

videos

Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Monday, 17th January 2022 early morning in Delhi at the age of 83 due to a heart attack. Let us tell you about his best choreographed songs in Bollywood.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 17, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away: Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away last night at the age of 83 after suffering a heart attack. Pandit Birju Maharaj has choreographed many big Bollywood hit songs for which he has also been rewarded by several awards like National awards, Filmfare awards etc. It is sad to inform you all that Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more with us today. Let us tell you about his best Bollywood choreographed songs.

