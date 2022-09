Before entering Bollywood, he used to work at a hotel and in the morning he used to go for his theatre training. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday, and on his B-day, we will tell you about his village to Bollywood journey. Watch video

Pankaj Tripathi Birthday: Sherdil actor Pankaj Tripathi is a versatile and talented Bollywood actor. Now, he is an industry one of demanded actor. He debuted in film with a small part in the movie Run in 2004. Pankaj got the acknowledgment with Anurag Kashyap's movie Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Pankaj was born on September 5, 1976, in Belsand Village, Bihar. Pankaj, who now has a lot of work in Bollywood, recently appeared in the film Sherdil. But before entering Bollywood, he used to work at the hotel at night, and in the morning he used to go for his theatre training. Today the actor is celebrating his birthday, and on his B-day, we will tell you about his village to Bollywood journey. Watch video