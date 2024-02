The news has come as a huge shock to the viewers. Pankaj Udhas not only sang ghazals but also some Bollywood songs.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. His family was from a zamindar background and his grandfather was the first graduate from their village. His father was a government servant and a dilruba player who learned from Abdul Karim Khan, a renowned veena maestro. Pankaj Udhas was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to ghazal singing and his philanthropic efforts towards cancer patients and thalassemic children. He also received many other awards and recognitions from different corners of the world, including the MTV Immies Award and the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award.