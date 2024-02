Pankaj Udhas's contribution to the ghazal genre will always be remembered and cherished.

It's a sad day for the music industry. Many celebrities attended his last rites to pay their respects to the maestro. It's heartwarming to see the love and admiration for Pankaj Udhas. Pankaj Udhas was a legendary Indian ghazal singer. He was known for his soulful voice and beautiful renditions of ghazals, a form of poetic expression in music. Pankaj Udhas gained immense popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, and his songs touched the hearts of millions of listeners. Some of his most famous ghazals include "Chitthi Aayi Hai," "Na Kajre Ki Dhar," and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein." His melodious voice and meaningful lyrics made him a beloved figure in the world of music. Pankaj Udhas's contribution to the ghazal genre will always be remembered and cherished.