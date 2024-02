Many celebrities, including Vidya Balan, were present to pay their respects and honor his musical legacy.

Vidya Balan paying her last tribute to Pankaj Udhas at his funeral. It was a solemn event where people gathered to bid their final farewell to the legendary ghazal singer. Many celebrities, including Vidya Balan, were present to pay their respects and honor his musical legacy. It's a reminder of the profound impact Pankaj Udhas had on the music industry. Watch the video to know more.