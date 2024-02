Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar snapped recently. The actor was seen distributing sweets to the paps.

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has ended but the contestants of the show remain in the news. Abhishek Kumar, who was the second runner up of the show, has been spotted recently. Abhishek was seen distributing sweets to media members. Not only this, while talking to the media, he also talked about his upcoming project. Abhishek discussed his upcoming song with Manara and also talked about his and Manara's bond. If reports are to be believed, the actor's name was also coming up for Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked, the actor has given his reaction on this matter. Let us tell you that Abhishek Kumar will be seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. People liked it a lot. Not only this, people also liked the friendship between Abhishek and Munavvar in the show.

Abhishek Kumar is an Indian actor and a well-known name in the TV world. People know Abhishek from the TV serial Udariyaan. After coming to Bigg Boss, the actor has got a different identity. Fans are curious to know every single thing related to them. Check out the video for more info.