Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are going to be parents. They recently attended a special event where they were absolutely glowing. The paparazzi couldn't get enough of them, and a video of their appearance quickly went viral. Richa looked stunning in a flowy, pastel-colored outfit that accentuated her baby bump, while Ali looked dapper in a sharp suit. Their smiles were infectious, and it's clear that they are overjoyed about this new chapter in their lives. Fans and well-wishers from all over are showering them with love and congratulations. Richa and Ali have always been a power couple in the industry, and this news just adds to their beautiful story.