Parineeti Chopra is truly happy with what's coming her way in just a few weeks. The actress was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport and was glowing ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra is making headlines these days for her personal life. The actress is about to get married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha this month and everyone is waiting for this big fat Bollywood wedding. The two are set to tie the knot in Udaipur on 24th, 25th September, followed by a reception in Chandigarh. The actress has been glowing as she awaits the big day in her life. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and what caught attention is her cap, which had Raghav's initial R on it. The actress is truly, madly and deeply in love with her beau and it shows. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj. Check out the video to see Parineeti's bride-to-be glow and that beautiful smile that's not leaving her face as she poses for the paparazzi.