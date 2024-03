Netizens are showering her with compliments and are loving Parineeti Chopra's airport style.

Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely stunning in her denim jacket. Netizens are showering her with compliments and calling her the 'Stylish Mrs. Chadha'. It's no surprise though, Parineeti always knows how to rock any outfit she wears. Her fashion sense is always on point, and she carries herself with so much grace and confidence. Fans love how she effortlessly combines style and comfort. Denim jackets are such a versatile piece of clothing, and Parineeti definitely knows how to make it look chic.